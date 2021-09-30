Dr. Ravi Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravi Rao, MD
Dr. Ravi Rao, MD is a Phlebologist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Care Centers of Florida3822 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 510-9685Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Heart Care Centers of Florida270 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 110, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 510-9694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
perfect
About Dr. Ravi Rao, MD
- Phlebology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245288505
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Harvard Medical School
- Cook County Hospital|Loyola University Med Center|Med College Wi Affil Hosps|Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.