Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD

Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Sarin works at Mir Ishti Ali, MD in Muncie, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN and Winchester, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarin's Office Locations

    Renal Associates of Central in
    3025 N Oakwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4120
    Indianapolis Neurosurgical Grp
    2101 Jackson St Ste 6, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 747-1207
    Renal Associates Of Central Indiana
    1210A Medical Arts Blvd Ste 201, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 587-3491
    Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
    473 SE Greenville Ave, Winchester, IN 47394 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Henry Community Health
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2017
    Dr. Sarin saved my mother's life. She has a very rare disease that is treatable, but not curable. I Thank God everyday that he was chosen to her Doctor.
    Lisa in Greenfield, IN — Jun 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1780652867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital|Wayne St U
    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Llr Hosp
    Medical Education
    • KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sarin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

