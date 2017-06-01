Overview of Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD

Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Sarin works at Mir Ishti Ali, MD in Muncie, IN with other offices in Anderson, IN and Winchester, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.