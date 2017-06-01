Dr. Sarin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD
Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Sarin works at
Dr. Sarin's Office Locations
Renal Associates of Central in3025 N Oakwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 298-4120
Indianapolis Neurosurgical Grp2101 Jackson St Ste 6, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 747-1207
Renal Associates Of Central Indiana1210A Medical Arts Blvd Ste 201, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 587-3491
Ascension St. Vincent Randolph473 SE Greenville Ave, Winchester, IN 47394 Directions (765) 298-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarin saved my mother's life. She has a very rare disease that is treatable, but not curable. I Thank God everyday that he was chosen to her Doctor.
About Dr. Ravi Sarin, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital|Wayne St U
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Llr Hosp
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sarin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarin speaks Hindi.
