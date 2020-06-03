Dr. Ravi Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Brookhaven Gastroenterology Associates260 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste C, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Excellent with time, doesn't keep you waiting. I would recommend him! Very good "bedside manners"
About Dr. Ravi Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508880774
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.