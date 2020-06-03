Overview

Dr. Ravi Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Brookhaven Gastroenterology Associates in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.