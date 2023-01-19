Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD
Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Manchester Univ and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
Buffalo Medical Group85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant Talked with me NOT at me Explained everything in terms I understand I was very relaxed with him Thank you very much for helping me
About Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134184328
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Manchester Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.