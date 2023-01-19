See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD

Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Manchester Univ and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Sinha works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 857-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jan 19, 2023
    Very pleasant Talked with me NOT at me Explained everything in terms I understand I was very relaxed with him Thank you very much for helping me
    Scott — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Ravi Sinha, MD

