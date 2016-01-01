Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Srinivasa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 301-6800
-
2
Calabasas Imaging & Interventional Center26585 Agoura Rd Ste 210, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 878-0028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srinivasa?
About Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1134333768
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasa works at
Dr. Srinivasa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.