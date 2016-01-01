See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD

Interventional Radiology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Srinivasa works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Calabasas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 301-6800
    Calabasas Imaging & Interventional Center
    26585 Agoura Rd Ste 210, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 878-0028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Anemia
Dehydration
Malnutrition
Anemia
Dehydration

Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134333768
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srinivasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srinivasa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

