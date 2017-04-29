See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Sureddi works at LA Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-0419
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Cardiology Associates
    399 E Highland Ave Ste 424, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-0225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2017
    Very nice, straight forward, confident in his diagnosis, very knowledgeable, reassuring, very efficient, quick to follow up and respond. I highly recommend him.
    Riverside, CA — Apr 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902020167
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sureddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sureddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sureddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sureddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sureddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

