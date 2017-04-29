Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Sureddi works at
Locations
Los Angeles Ear Nose & Throat Associates1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-0419
Los Angeles Cardiology Associates399 E Highland Ave Ste 424, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (213) 977-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, straight forward, confident in his diagnosis, very knowledgeable, reassuring, very efficient, quick to follow up and respond. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1902020167
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
