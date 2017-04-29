Overview

Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Sureddi works at LA Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.