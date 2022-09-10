Overview of Dr. Ravi Swamy, MD

Dr. Ravi Swamy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Swamy works at Metropolitan ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.