Overview of Dr. Ravi Tandon, MD

Dr. Ravi Tandon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Tandon works at Guste Plastic Surgery/Jansen Plastic Surgery/Tandon Plastic Surgery in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.