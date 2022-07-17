Dr. Ravi Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Tandon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Guste Plastic Surgery/Jansen Plastic Surgery/Tandon Plastic Surgery3900 Veterans Blvd. Suite 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tandon performed reconstruction surgery for me at the time of my bi-lateral mastectomy due to cancer. Learning you have cancer and navigating the process through providers and insurance is not easy, but I was blessed with finding Dr. Tandon. I'd spoken with another surgeon previously and Dr. Tandon's approach was exponentially superior. He was super compassionate and reassuring. Coupled with the results I'd learned of from others, I knew I'd found the right place. Additionally, his nurse Shannon was expert, warm, and helped tremendously in ironing out my insurance issues and answering my many questions after surgery. The entire office staff was warm, attentive, and professional. I could not be happier with Dr. Tandon's skill and his emphasis on clearly communicating my choices. I'm extremely thankful.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tandon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.