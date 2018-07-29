Dr. Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiruvengadam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD
Dr. Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Madras Medical College|University Of Madras, India and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Thiruvengadam works at
Dr. Thiruvengadam's Office Locations
Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD6950 Brockton Ave Ste 3, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 364-5388
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with great prognosis skills. No match
About Dr. Ravi Thiruvengadam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine and Science|Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Stonybrook University Hospital, Stonybrook, NY|University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Government General Hospital, Madras, India|Misericordia Hosp Med Ctr|Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center, NY, NY
- Madras Medical College|University Of Madras, India
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiruvengadam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiruvengadam accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiruvengadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiruvengadam has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiruvengadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thiruvengadam speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiruvengadam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiruvengadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiruvengadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiruvengadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.