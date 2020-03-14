See All Vascular Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD

Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Veeraswamy works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veeraswamy's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 14, 2020
    Dr. Veeraswamy came into the room, sat down, and asked me if I had any questions. He was relaxed, caring, and made my wife and me feel comfortable. He answered all our questions in detail, never made us feel rushed, and spent as much time with us as we wanted. I would highly recommend this doctor. In fact, while he was only supposed to give me a second opinion, I have decided he will now be my primary doctor with respect to my aneurysm.
    Recent patient — Mar 14, 2020
    Dr. Veeraswamy's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Veeraswamy

    About Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Male
    • 1225068471
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash University Barnes-Jewish Hosp
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Emory University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeraswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veeraswamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veeraswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veeraswamy works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Veeraswamy’s profile.

    Dr. Veeraswamy has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeraswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeraswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeraswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeraswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeraswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

