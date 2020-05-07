Overview of Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD

Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD is a Pulmonologist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Oodal works at TJH Medical Services in South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.