Dr. Ravichandra Boyella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravichandra Boyella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravichandra Boyella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Boyella works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
-
2
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyella?
I had to leave an internationally renowned cardiologist (Reginald Low, MD) when we left California. I was quite concerned about the care I would get here in Alabama. I am quite pleased to report that Dr. Boyella has erased those fears. Four years after my first stents (in CA), I ended up with some 90% plus blockages in the arteries on my left side and we scheduled a procedure. Due to some anatomical irregularities in my heart, Dr. Boyella opted to halt the procedure and then meet with me to discuss and together decide a course of action. As we both have undergraduate degrees in Engineering, he drew it all out and we talked fluid dynamics and angles, Suffice it to say, in a less than 10 minute visit we came up with a viable plan of action that will solve the problem without being a wasted effort. Some may find Dr. Boyella brusk. I do not. He is to the point, concise and fact based. Once one gets to know him a bit, he is quite personable. I would recommend Dr. Boyella to anyone.
About Dr. Ravichandra Boyella, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104021567
Education & Certifications
- INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyella works at
Dr. Boyella has seen patients for Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.