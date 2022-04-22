Dr. Bukkapatnam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raviender Bukkapatnam, MD
Overview of Dr. Raviender Bukkapatnam, MD
Dr. Raviender Bukkapatnam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Bukkapatnam's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Parsons Park116 PARSONS PARK DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-5255Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Urology Partners, LLP1 Davis Blvd Ste 604, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 258-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B is everything I could ever want in a Doctor. Compassionate, knowledgeable and takes my concerns i t He goes above and beyond. I am truly blessed to have him as my Urologist.
About Dr. Raviender Bukkapatnam, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1861455768
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Univeristy of South Florida
- University of South Florida
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukkapatnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukkapatnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukkapatnam has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukkapatnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bukkapatnam speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukkapatnam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukkapatnam.
