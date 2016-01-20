Overview of Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD

Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Wagoner Community Hospital.



Dr. Vasireddy works at Oklahoma Oncology Inc in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.