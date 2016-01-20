Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD
Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Wagoner Community Hospital.
Dr. Vasireddy works at
Dr. Vasireddy's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Oncology Inc301 N 32ND ST, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Wagoner Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasireddy?
Very knowledgeable and approachable. It was refreshing to see. When you have the respect of your colleagues and nurses at the hospital, that says tons. They know because they deal with them everyday. Also, he found a solution to a genetic blood disorder that has plagued my family for several generations. I am thankful to have found him.
About Dr. Ravikumar Vasireddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1043257413
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Prince Georges Hospital
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasireddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasireddy works at
Dr. Vasireddy has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasireddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.