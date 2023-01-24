Dr. Ravin Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravin Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravin Garg, MD
Dr. Ravin Garg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
Annapolis Oncology Center2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 210, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1000
Maryland Oncology - Annapolis810 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A bit of a wait to see him. Was very compassionate, listened and answered questions. Collaborates with other doctors. Gave me optimism when diagnosed with a terminal condition.
About Dr. Ravin Garg, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Michigan
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
