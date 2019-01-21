Dr. Ravin Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravin Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravin Jain, MD
Dr. Ravin Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
-
1
Western Neurological Associates2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 322, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
An excellent, compassionate Doctor. I feel extremely fortunate to find such a wonderful neurologist.
About Dr. Ravin Jain, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649386558
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.