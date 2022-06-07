Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD
Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
The Heart Institute of East Texas310 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Patient of many years of excellent care! Cardiovascular disease: Stints Ablation Hospital care CHI
About Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital affiliated With Albert Einstein College Of Med|Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med|Osmania Medical College/Hospital
- Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
