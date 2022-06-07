Overview

Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Bachireddy works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.