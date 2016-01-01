Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravinder Bhalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravinder Bhalla, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Shannon Santoro65 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 652-4999
Mental Health Clinc Passaic111 Lexington Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 471-8006
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ravinder Bhalla, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841214566
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.