Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD2025 Ford Ave Ste 100, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 281-3080Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has COPD. When he gets a cold it goes to his chest and is difficult to get over. Our family doctor never is able to help him, but a visit to Dr R. Gandhi gets him on the path to getting well. Excellent doctor, highly recommend. My own doctor missed a bronchitis diagnosis for me. Remembering how Dr Gandhi helped my hubby, I went to him, and he had me on the path to healing with the meds I needed. My own family doctor failed us both times so we rely on Dr Gandhi!
About Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1003995689
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Pneumonia, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.