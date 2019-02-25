See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Wyandotte, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD

Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
    2025 Ford Ave Ste 100, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 281-3080
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2019
    My husband has COPD. When he gets a cold it goes to his chest and is difficult to get over. Our family doctor never is able to help him, but a visit to Dr R. Gandhi gets him on the path to getting well. Excellent doctor, highly recommend. My own doctor missed a bronchitis diagnosis for me. Remembering how Dr Gandhi helped my hubby, I went to him, and he had me on the path to healing with the meds I needed. My own family doctor failed us both times so we rely on Dr Gandhi!
    Brian Brow in Monroe, MI — Feb 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
    About Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003995689
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD in Wyandotte, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Pneumonia, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

