See All Neurologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD

Neurology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD

Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Amritsar, Gurunanak Dev University, Punjab, India and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Kahlon works at Ravinder Kahlon MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ravinder Kahlon MD
    662 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 792-3863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kahlon?

    Sep 14, 2019
    She was my wife's neurologist for her epilepsy and helped me with a bout of depression.Hands down the best Dr. We've ever had. She is a very empathetic caring Dr. Who showed a genuine concern for our well being. Unfortunately we had to move out of the bay area. We think about her often and miss her. The receptionist was very cold and rude though.
    Henry and Carmen Estrada — Sep 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kahlon to family and friends

    Dr. Kahlon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kahlon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD.

    About Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386741320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Amritsar, Gurunanak Dev University, Punjab, India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahlon works at Ravinder Kahlon MD in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kahlon’s profile.

    Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kahlon speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.