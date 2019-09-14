Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD
Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Amritsar, Gurunanak Dev University, Punjab, India and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations
Ravinder Kahlon MD662 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 792-3863
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was my wife's neurologist for her epilepsy and helped me with a bout of depression.Hands down the best Dr. We've ever had. She is a very empathetic caring Dr. Who showed a genuine concern for our well being. Unfortunately we had to move out of the bay area. We think about her often and miss her. The receptionist was very cold and rude though.
About Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1386741320
Education & Certifications
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- Medical College Amritsar, Gurunanak Dev University, Punjab, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahlon speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
