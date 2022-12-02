Overview

Dr. Ravinder Kurella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Gastroenterology Fellowship-Oklahoma University Health Science Center



Dr. Kurella works at Southwest Gastroenterology Associates, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.