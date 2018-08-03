Dr. Manda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravinder Manda, MD
Dr. Ravinder Manda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Macon Community Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Vanderbilt Heart - Murfreesboro1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-1301
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Macon Community Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He has been a wonderful Dr and person. Outstanding staff as well I highly recommend Dr Manda and Vanderbilt ??
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831122860
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
