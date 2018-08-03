Overview

Dr. Ravinder Manda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Macon Community Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Manda works at Vanderbilt Heart - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.