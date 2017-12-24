Overview

Dr. Ravinder Mittal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Mittal works at University Of California San Diego in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Manometry, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.