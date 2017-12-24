Dr. Ravinder Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravinder Mittal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Mittal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of California San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-2347
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
I found Dr. Mittal through his medical liturature. His investigative nature and vast knowlege of muscular intricacies made him the perfect doctor for me. I wouldn't have cared if he had been unkind or uncouth or obstreperous. But he wasn't. I felt completely understood. He does try to balance enthusiasm with caution which could seem unkind. While he applies relevant details to cause, its best to let him think.
About Dr. Ravinder Mittal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1376567255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Manometry, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.