Overview of Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD

Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ggs Med College.



Dr. Singh works at Urgent Medical Care Center in Dumfries, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.