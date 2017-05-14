Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD
Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dumfries, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ggs Med College.
Urgent Medical Care Center17193 Wayside Dr, Dumfries, VA 22026 Directions (703) 445-8110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is so kind and thoughtful! Everytime I go in there he never fails to make me smile! It's very obvious that he really does care about his patients! His staff are very friendly and professional. I would recommend anyone to him. Keep up the good work Dr Singh!
About Dr. Ravinder Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447308440
Education & Certifications
- Georgrtown University
- Ggs Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.