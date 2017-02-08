Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD
Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Tikoo works at
Dr. Tikoo's Office Locations
Therapro Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation P.c.9225 Kennedy Blvd Ste A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 869-2707
Lisa Anna Szambel D.c. P.c.3351 Park Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 221-2125
Hearusa1255 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 842-2100
Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 770-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly, the wait is terrible, but Dr. Tikoo is very empathetic toward me as a patient. He is well informed and stays abreast of best practices. If it was not for him I wouldn't be able to have the quality of life it takes to be a good employee, husband, and father. I thank you Doc and my family thanks you as well. Additionally, if you treat his staff with respect, they are more than willing to reciprocate. I could not imagine having to deal with what they have to deal with on a regular basis.
About Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1780713255
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tikoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tikoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tikoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tikoo works at
Dr. Tikoo has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tikoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tikoo speaks Chinese.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikoo.
