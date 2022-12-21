Overview of Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD

Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.



Dr. Krishnan works at The Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Dry Eyes and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.