Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (1536)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD

Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.

Dr. Krishnan works at The Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Dry Eyes and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Krishnan's Office Locations

    Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi
    5729 ESPLANADE DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1536 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1536)
    5 Star
    (1402)
    4 Star
    (94)
    3 Star
    (19)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I never had to wait long and the staff were very polite and helpful on answers I asked. He always took the time to answer my questions and not rushed me out of the room
    Lucille Hight — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952393373
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan works at The Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Krishnan’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Dry Eyes and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1536 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

