Overview

Dr. Ravindra Alapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Alapati works at Digestive Liver and Disease Spec in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Malnutrition and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.