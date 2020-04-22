Dr. Ravindra Alapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Alapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Alapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Alapati works at
Locations
Orange County First Medical Group A Professional Corporation1771 W Romneya Dr Ste C, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 758-0403
North Orange County Surgery Cen1741 W Romneya Dr Ste F, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 408-9481
Lucia Yau, D.M.D., Inc.1751 W Romneya Dr Ste J, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 758-0403Monday10:30am - 7:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alapati is always caring. My mom has been a patient there since 2010 , he follows up after a procedure. The staff is friendly specially Jessica she gets things done right away.
About Dr. Ravindra Alapati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912989773
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alapati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alapati works at
Dr. Alapati has seen patients for Gastritis, Malnutrition and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alapati speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alapati. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alapati.
