Dr. Bhachawat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindra Bhachawat, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravindra Bhachawat, MD
Dr. Ravindra Bhachawat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Bhachawat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhachawat's Office Locations
-
1
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhachawat?
About Dr. Ravindra Bhachawat, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1427244276
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhachawat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhachawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhachawat works at
Dr. Bhachawat speaks Hindi and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhachawat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhachawat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhachawat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhachawat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.