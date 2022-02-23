Overview

Dr. Ravindra Mailapur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Mailapur works at Madison Surgical Associates in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.