Dr. Ravindra Malhotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Malhotra works at RAVINDRA K MALHOTRA MD INC in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.