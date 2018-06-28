Overview

Dr. Ravindra Murthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.