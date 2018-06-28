Dr. Ravindra Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Murthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Murthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murthy works at
Locations
-
1
Smoky Mountain Gastroenterology355 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy?
Dr. Murthy explained everything so I could understand it, nicest Dr. I've ever been to.
About Dr. Ravindra Murthy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306938048
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy works at
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.