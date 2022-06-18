See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD

Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Shitut works at Christian Hospital Orthopedics & Spine Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shitut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christian Hospital Orthopedics & Spine Surgeons
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 953-8250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    About Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811946783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rancho Los Amigos
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Francis/U Kans Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Bombay
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shitut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shitut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shitut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shitut works at Christian Hospital Orthopedics & Spine Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Shitut’s profile.

    Dr. Shitut has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shitut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shitut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shitut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shitut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shitut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.