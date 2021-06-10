Dr. Ravishankar Ramamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravishankar Ramamoorthy, MD
Dr. Ravishankar Ramamoorthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-The University Hospital
North Jersey Gastroenterology1825 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1484
- Chilton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I came in for a consultation to see Dr. Ravi because one of the other doctors would not be available for another month. Dr. Ravi was very helpful and attentive with my concerns. I have decided to use him for my colonoscopy, which is schedule in about 10 days. I will follow up with more comments.
- Umdnj-The University Hospital
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Dr. Ramamoorthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramamoorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramamoorthy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramamoorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramamoorthy.
