Dr. Ravneet Bhullar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravneet Bhullar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3125
Comprehensive Spine Center391 Myrtle Ave Ste 1B, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 264-2225
Albany Medical Center - South Clinical25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate listener. Felt she took my concerns seriously, used extensive knowledge to consider several options that might help. Was honest about an specific invasive treatment not being likely to help me, which I was grateful for. Listed options and encouraged trying conservative treatments.
About Dr. Ravneet Bhullar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053464503
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhullar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhullar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhullar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhullar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.