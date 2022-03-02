See All Oncologists in Lansdowne, VA
Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (72)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD

Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Government Medical College|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Grewal works at Virginia Cancer Care in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grewal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cancer Care
    19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 107, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-2790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Always caring and concerned.
    Sharon — Mar 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD
    About Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649271750
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center/george Town University Hospital|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center/george Town University Hospital
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hosp
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grewal works at Virginia Cancer Care in Lansdowne, VA. View the full address on Dr. Grewal’s profile.

    Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

