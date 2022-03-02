Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD
Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Government Medical College|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
Virginia Cancer Care19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 107, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 410-2790
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always caring and concerned.
About Dr. Ravneet Grewal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center/george Town University Hospital|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center/george Town University Hospital
- North Shore University Hosp
- North Shore University Hospital
- Government Medical College|GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
