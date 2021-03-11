Dr. Rawad Mounzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mounzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rawad Mounzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Rawad Mounzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
2
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
- 3 1441 N 12th St Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5180
-
4
Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (623) 300-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mounzer?
Professional, Compassionate and great communicator. Based on my knowledge one of the top 10 Advanced Endoscopist in AZ.
About Dr. Rawad Mounzer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154554236
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
