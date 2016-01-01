Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD
Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Obeid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obeid speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeid.
