Overview

Dr. Rawn Bosley, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Bosley works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.