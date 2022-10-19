Overview of Dr. Rawya Baskharoun, MD

Dr. Rawya Baskharoun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Baskharoun works at Smithkline Beecham Clinical Laboratory in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.