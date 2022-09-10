Overview of Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAZLETON AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.