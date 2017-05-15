Overview of Dr. Ray Aronowitz, MD

Dr. Ray Aronowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Aronowitz works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.