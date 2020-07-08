Dr. Ray Balyeat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balyeat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Balyeat, MD
Dr. Ray Balyeat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Balyeat Office2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 501, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- OSMA Health
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balyeat saw me on an emergency basis. I found him to be a kind and compassionate, extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled retina surgeon. He was able to restore the vision in my eye even though the prognosis of the operation was not good. His post-surgical care was second to none. I was able to go on vacation and he went so far as to contact me in another state to see how I was doing! I just don't feel like another surgeon would have done that. I highly recommend Dr. Balyeat.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376538769
- Atlanta Ophthalmology Consultants/Piedmont Hospital
- Dean McGee Eye Inst/Okla University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Balyeat has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balyeat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
