Dr. Ray Braquet, MD
Overview of Dr. Ray Braquet, MD
Dr. Ray Braquet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Braquet's Office Locations
Hawthorne OB-Gyn Associates4605 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 571-7943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Braquet is always patient, always makes you feel heard and important. He makes you feel comfortable during a normally uncomfortable procedure/visit. One of the nicest Dr’s I’ve had the chance to have.
About Dr. Ray Braquet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427230291
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braquet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braquet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Braquet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braquet.
