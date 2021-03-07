Dr. Ray Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Chan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ray Chan, MD
Dr. Ray Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
Ray Chan. M.d. Pllc1329 E Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 265-2672
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
great very good humor type guy, very smart.
About Dr. Ray Chan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
