Overview of Dr. Ray Chan, MD

Dr. Ray Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Eye Care Associates in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.