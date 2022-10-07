Overview of Dr. Ray Chu, MD

Dr. Ray Chu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Cedars-Sinai Neuro-oncology Department in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.