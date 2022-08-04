Dr. Ray Gutierrez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Gutierrez, DMD
Dr. Ray Gutierrez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plant City, FL.
Dental Associates at Walden Woods512 E Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 705-8971Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Called on monday this week with a bad tooth ache. Was seen at 11am and told I needed root canal. Treatment was begun and finished they next day by noon. The office, staff, clinicians and Dr. Gutierrez were all excellent! Can’t say enough good things about my experience with Dr. Gutierrez and his team. Thank you.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1952622862
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gutierrez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.