Dr. Ray Helms, MD
Dr. Ray Helms, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Heart Rhythm Management of Lake County6 E Phillip Rd Ste 1109, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 816-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
AWESOME! -- Dr Helms is down to earth, knowledgeable, and caring. He takes the time to explain things well. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1316086879
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Duke
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Helms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helms works at
Dr. Helms has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.