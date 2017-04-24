Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Burke Medical Center
- Edgefield County Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
15 years of great service. Willing to listen to any question or concerns.
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
