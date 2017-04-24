Overview

Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Edgefield County Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Johnson works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.