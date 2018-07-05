Overview

Dr. Ray Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Johnson works at PRESCOTT LUNG PHYSICIANS in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Cottonwood, AZ and Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.