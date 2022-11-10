Overview

Dr. Ray Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Matthews works at UNIV OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.